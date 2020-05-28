News Release: Spring Garden, Yanceyville, and Pembroke Road Closures Begin June 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Spring Garden, Yanceyville, and Pembroke Road Closures Begin June 1

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2020) – The follow streets will be closed beginning Monday, June 1:

* Yanceyville Road, from Rankin Road to Phillips Avenue, will be closed June 1 for railroad track maintenance.

* Pembroke Road, from Northline Avenue to Starmount Farms Drive will be closed from 9 am to 5 pm June 1 for installation of a rooftop HVAC unit.

* Spring Garden Street, from Tate Street to Josephine Boyd Street, will be closed from June 1-5 for crosswalk and roadway maintenance.

