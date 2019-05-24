News Release: Spring Garden Street Road Closure Begins May 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brian Boyd
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4131
Spring Garden Street Road Closure Begins May 28
GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2019) – Beginning at 9 am Tuesday, May 28, Spring Garden Street between Mendenhall and Jackson streets will be closed to traffic from 9 am to 4 pm Mondays through Thursdays for waterline replacement work. The job is expected to be complete by June 20, weather permitting. Temporary water service will be available for all customers affected whenever necessary. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the work area.
The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>.
