News Release: Spring Garden Street Lane Closure beginning June 10, 2019

Spring Garden Street Lane Closure beginning June 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2019) – Beginning Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14 the intersection of Spring Garden Street and S. Josephine Boyd Street will be closed from 9am -4pm daily due to sewer rehabilitation work. This closure will also affect the south bound lanes of Spring Garden Street and east bound lanes of Josephine Boyd Street. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>.

