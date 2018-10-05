News Release: Spring Garden Street & Hill Street Road Closures Scheduled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246
Spring Garden Street & Hill Street Road Closures Scheduled
GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – Spring Garden Street between Aycock and Kenilworth streets will be closed beginning at 6 pm Friday, October 5, through 4 pm Monday, October 8, for maintenance on pavement markings.
Also, Hill Street between Hammel Road and Northwood Street will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday, October 9, due to tree removal.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas or expect delays driving through the work zones.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.