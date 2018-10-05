News Release: Spring Garden Street & Hill Street Road Closures Scheduled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Spring Garden Street & Hill Street Road Closures Scheduled

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – Spring Garden Street between Aycock and Kenilworth streets will be closed beginning at 6 pm Friday, October 5, through 4 pm Monday, October 8, for maintenance on pavement markings.

Also, Hill Street between Hammel Road and Northwood Street will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday, October 9, due to tree removal.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas or expect delays driving through the work zones.

