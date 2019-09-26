News Release: Spring Garden Street Closure Begins September 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Spring Garden Street Closure Begins September 30

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2019) – Beginning Monday morning, September 30, two blocks of Spring Garden Street from S. Edgeworth Street to S. Spring Street will be closed due to maintenance and repair work of the Freeman Mill bridges that run above Spring Garden.

Also closed will be the Downtown Greenway Morehead parking lot on this section of Spring Garden. The lot will be used for construction equipment staging. The greenway, however, will remain open for foot traffic.

This two-block section of Spring Garden Street is expected to remain closed until the end of this year.

Detour signs will be in place and motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the work area.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.