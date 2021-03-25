News Release: Spring Garden Street Closed March 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246

Spring Garden Street Closed March 27

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2021) – Spring Garden Street, from Tate Street to Fulton Street, will be closed from 8 am to 2 pm to allow for Greensboro Department of Transportation to install temporary bike lanes. Drivers should avoid the area.

Street parking on this segment will be closed as of Friday morning, March 25.

During the closure, Greensboro Transit Agency Route 1 buses will detour around this area. Bus riders who want to pick up the bus should meet it at the Fulton Street or Tate Street stops.

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

