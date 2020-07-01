News Release: Spring Garden Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE: One of the victims in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The second male victim is in stable but critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2020) – Police are currently on scene of an aggravated assault at Spring Garden Street near Warren Street. Two victims have been located with injuries sustained by apparent gunfire. The assault appears to be targeted, and there is no hazard to the public at this time. The 1600 block of Spring Garden Street will be closed to further the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.