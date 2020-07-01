News Release: Spring Garden Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: One of the victims in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The second male victim is in stable but critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2020) – Police are currently on scene of an aggravated assault at Spring Garden Street near Warren Street. Two victims have been located with injuries sustained by apparent gunfire. The assault appears to be targeted, and there is no hazard to the public at this time. The 1600 block of Spring Garden Street will be closed to further the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
