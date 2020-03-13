News Release: Spring and Edgeworth Street Lane Closures Begin March 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336
Spring and Edgeworth Street Lane Closures Begin March 16
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2020) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, March 16, various lanes of these streets will be closed due to the replacement of curb ramps:
* Spring Street between W. Fisher Avenue and Spring Garden Street
* Edgeworth Street between W. Washington Street and W. Smith Street.
The work will run from 9 am to 4 pm daily through Thursday, March 19, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to use caution in these areas, obey traffic signs, and expect delays.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.