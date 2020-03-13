News Release: Spring and Edgeworth Street Lane Closures Begin March 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Spring and Edgeworth Street Lane Closures Begin March 16

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2020) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, March 16, various lanes of these streets will be closed due to the replacement of curb ramps:

* Spring Street between W. Fisher Avenue and Spring Garden Street

* Edgeworth Street between W. Washington Street and W. Smith Street.

The work will run from 9 am to 4 pm daily through Thursday, March 19, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use caution in these areas, obey traffic signs, and expect delays.

