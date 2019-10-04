News Release: Sportsplex Reopens October 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Sportsplex Reopens October 7

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2019) – The Greensboro Sportsplex’s floor resurfacing and other maintenance projects are nearly complete. The facility will reopen to the public Monday, October 7.

Fall and winter hours for the Sportsplex are 9 am to 10 pm weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm Saturdays and Sundays. For daily open gym hours and other information, visit the Sportsplex’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/gsosportsplex/> or Instagram, @GSO_Sportsplex, www.greensboro-nc.gov/Sportsplex<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Sportsplex> or call 336-373-3272.

