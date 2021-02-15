News Release: Sportsplex Hosts RC Car Meetup March 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Sportsplex Hosts RC Car Meetup March 6

GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2021) – Kids and teens 18 and under are invited to bring their (remote controlled) cars to race around the Greensboro Sportsplex parking lot, 10 am to 12 pm, Saturday, March 6, 2400 Sixteenth St. This program is free, but you must register online to participate<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=let%27s+go+racing&type=&location=&category=&beginyear=&module=ar&multiselectlist_value=&arwebsearch_buttonsearch=S…>.

All participants and caregivers must wear a face-covering during this program. A car charging area will be provided.

For more socially distant and COVID-19 safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

