News Release: Speaker Series for Youth Leaders Begins January 14

Speaker Series for Youth Leaders Begins January 14

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Youth Services Section will host a monthly educational speaker series for adults who work with youth. The series will be held the second Tuesday of the month, 9:30-11 am at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. Admission is free.

The series is an opportunity for church youth group advisers, athletic team coaches, or other adults that lead teens to learn, network, and collaborate.

2020 Series Dates & Speakers

* January 14: “Every Program is a Leadership Program: Adding Purpose & Meaning to Youth Programming,” with Out of School Time Coordinator Savanna Thomas, Greensboro Parks and Recreation

* February 11: “Advocacy 101: It’s Easier Than You Think,” with NC Child Public Engagement Director Adam Sotak

* March 10: “Youth Sports and the Gender Gap: How Professionals Can Assist in Closing the Gap,” with Greensboro Parks and Recreation Center Director Willette Middleton, Ph.D.

* April 14: “How Social Media and Marketing Are Influencing Youth,” with North Carolina A&T Assistant Professor Nakeshia N. Williams, Ph.D.

* May 12: View and discuss the documentary, “Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” with Community Organizer Julie Budd, Alamance County Community Resilience Convening

* June 9: “Working with Traumatized Youth and Parents,” with Kellin Foundation’s Kristin Cheshire, licensed professional counselor and licensed clinical addiction specialist

* No July session.

* August 11: “Abuse is Never Okay Campaign: Helping Youth and Families Build Safe, Violence-free Relationships,” with UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships’ Christine Murray, Ph.D., licensed professional counselor and licensed marriage and family therapist

* September 8: “Engaging Males: A Primary Approach to Preventing Sexual and Interpersonal Violence,” with Children’s Home Society of NC’s Rodney Absher, Master’s of Public Health, certified health education specialist,

* October 13: “The Power of Connection and Teams in Preventing Dropouts,” with Restorative Well LLC’s Eric Rainey, Master’s of Education

* November 10: “Social and Emotional Learning: The Why and How,” with Guilford County Schools’ Social Emotional Learning Specialist Cynthia Brown

* December 8: “Arts for All: Strategies for Incorporating the Arts into Youth Programming,” with Winston-Salem Symphony Assistant Director of Inclusion and Education Alexandra Arpajian, Master’s of Science, licensed recreational therapist and certified psychiatric rehabilitation practitioner

To be added to the contact list to receive the registration link for each event or for other questions contact Youth Services Superintendent Michelle Gill-Moffat at michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:michelle.gill-moffat@greensboro-nc.gov>.

