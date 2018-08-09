News Release: South Tate Street Road Closure beginning Monday, August 13, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Kenny Treadway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-412-6305

South Tate Street Road Closure beginning Monday, August 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2018) – On Monday, August 13, South Tate Street will be closed from Rankin Place to Walker Avenue from 8am until 12pm for road repaving. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.