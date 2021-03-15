News Release: Solid Waste & Recycling Collection Day Changes Begin Week of April 12

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7612

Solid Waste and Recycling Collection Day Changes Begin Week of April 12

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2021) – Beginning the week of April 12, some Greensboro residents will see changes to their solid waste and/or recycling collection service. These changes are being made in order to meet growing service needs and to balance daily workloads for city crews. Approximately 16,000 residents will have a new collection service day or recycling week. All affected residents will receive a day change notice and/or new calendar in the mail beginning this week. Other ways to find out if your service day is changing include:

* Visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects> and typing in your address to see if your service day is changing. You can also sign up for automated phone, email or text reminders to help you remember the new date, and print a calendar with your new recycling service week.

* Calling 336-373-CITY (2489). Staff will let you know if your service day is changing. They can also sign you up for automated phone, email or text service reminders to help you remember the new date.

* Viewing this map showing the collections changes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=48394>.

* Using the GSO Collects app on your smartphone to get regular collection service reminders. Download the app from the Google Play or iOS stores. If you currently use the GSO Collects app, your service day will automatically be updated and you will receive correct service notifications.

For more information, contact Field Operations Deputy Director Chris Marriott at chris.marriott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:chris.marriott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7612.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.