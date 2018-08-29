News Release: Smith Senior Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary September 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Smith Senior Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary September 13

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2018) – In honor of National Senior Center Month, Greensboro’s Mabel D. Smith Senior Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a free Open House and Holistic Health and Wellness Fair from 10 am to 1 pm Thursday, September 13. The event, which will highlight the center’s year-round offerings, is open to anyone ages 55 and older. The center is located at 2401 Fairview St.

Fair participants will be able to tour the center, try the equipment in the fitness room with the assistance of a personal trainer, participate in various demonstrations, and talk with exhibitors who specialize in holistic wellness products and services. There will also be free health screenings, goody bags, door prizes, and refreshments.

Scheduled Workshops & Demos

* TaiRoGa (tai chi, aerobics and yoga): 10:30-10:50 am

* Anti-aging Skin Care: 11-11:20 am

* Stretching: 11:30-11:50 am

* Essential Oils: 12-12:20 pm

* Massage and Bodywork: 12:30-12:50 pm

Other Services

* Flu Shots by Walgreens: 10 am to 12 noon

* Medicine Collection: 10 am to 1 pm

Smith Senior Center provides a fitness room, indoor pool, gymnasium, activity rooms, lounge, outdoor bocce courts, horseshoe pits, and a garden. The center also offers innovative programs and fitness classes such as low-impact aerobics, cardio sculpt, better balance, chair yoga, boot camp, yoga on the mat, and water aerobics.

“It’s never too late to build momentum,” stated Jennie Matkins, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Senior Services Coordinator. “At Smith Senior Center, we want older adults to build and keep their momentum by participating in fitness classes, social activities, or the variety of other programs and services that we offer.”

For more information, call 336-373-7564 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniors or www.facebook.com/smithseniorcenter .

