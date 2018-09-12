News Release: Smith Senior Center Anniversary Celebration Rescheduled to September 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Smith Senior Center Anniversary Celebration Rescheduled to September 27
GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2018) – Due to Hurricane Florence, the Mabel D. Smith Senior Center anniversary Open House and Holistic Health and Wellness Fair scheduled for September 13 will be moved to 10 am to 1 pm Thursday, September 27. The event, which will highlight the center’s year-round offerings, is open to anyone ages 55 and older. The center is located at 2401 Fairview St.
For up-to-date information on cancellations and service changes related to the weather, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/hurricane.
