News Release: Smith Senior Center Anniversary Celebration Rescheduled to September 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennie Matkins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7566

Smith Senior Center Anniversary Celebration Rescheduled to September 27

GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2018) – Due to Hurricane Florence, the Mabel D. Smith Senior Center anniversary Open House and Holistic Health and Wellness Fair scheduled for September 13 will be moved to 10 am to 1 pm Thursday, September 27. The event, which will highlight the center’s year-round offerings, is open to anyone ages 55 and older. The center is located at 2401 Fairview St.

For up-to-date information on cancellations and service changes related to the weather, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/hurricane.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.