News Release: Slow Pitch Softball Registration Now Underway

Slow Pitch Softball Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2019) – Parks and Recreation’s has started taking team registrations for the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Slow Pitch Softball leagues. The cost is $475 for Tuesday/Thursday league and $400 for the Friday night league. Register online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?SessionID=6d6342dda126d4181b0f28ac792cfe6ad7428bd35f1127557c713404b2a92679eae6b773c17394770c65225d456eee7ff0aaf4d550d685f6a78d6c93516af8c1&mo…>.

The league is for ages 18 and older. A mandatory managers meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, March 3 at the Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 1500 Barber Park Rd.

Registration will run until February 21, or when space is full. Teams may also register in person at the Parks and Recreation Athletics office located at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St., Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Program Manager Phil Hardin to be placed on the free agent list for potential selection to a registered team. For more information, please contact Hardin at 373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>, or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics>.

