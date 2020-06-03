News Release: Six People Charged for Being Armed During Protest

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png] [GPD Logo] “Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

Six People Charged for Being Armed During Protest

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2020) – On June 2, 2020 during evening protest in downtown Greensboro, officers with the Greensboro Police Department observed several subjects together in the crowd, at least one armed with a gun. Just as the peaceful protest was beginning to disperse the individuals separated from the crowd. When officers approached the subjects they attempted to flee from officers.

Police were able to take the individuals into custody and recovered 6 guns off of five individuals. One of the individuals collided with a police car while trying to flee, injuring his ankle. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released and then transported to the Guilford County Jail.

In a separate incident an individual was observed in the crowd armed with a bat. Police took him into custody without incident. The individuals arrested are as follows:

– Kacey Nathaniel Foster B/M 26 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited, Carrying Concealed Weapons, and Resist Delay Obstruct Public Officer.

– Ramontre Joshuael Legrand B/M 23 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited

– Quinton Trey Jones B/M 22 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited

– Dashawn Eugene McKinnon B/M 24 – Alter Destroy Remove Serial Number of Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapons, Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited, Weapon-Possession by Felon of Firearms Etc. Prohibited, Resist Delay Obstruct Public Officer

– Jonathan Thurman Slaughter B/M 26 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited

– Shawn Anthony Jackson B/M 33 – Manufacture/possess Weapon Of Mass Death/destruct

