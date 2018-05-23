News Release: Shooting at 716 Hidden Lake Ct. Started as a Robbery

Shooting at 716 Hidden Lake Ct. Started as a Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2018) – At 9:36 p.m. on May 19, police responded to a shooting call at 716 Hidden Lake Court in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims Pamela Crumpton Hooks, 34 was transported to a local hospital where she died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe at least two men tried to rob her husband at their home. A second person shot multiple times at the home was one of the alleged robbers; he was hospitalized in serious condition. Police are looking for at least one other person in connection with the robbery.

Police believe the homeowner in an effort to protect his family retrieved his own gun, as the suspect and homeowner exchanged gunfire, one of the suspect’s bullets struck Hooks. The couple’s children were home at the time of the shooting. Her death marks the 13th homicide in Greensboro this year.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.