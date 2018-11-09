News Release: Shea’s Chase’ Road Closures

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
‘Shea’s Chase’ Road Closures
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 9, 2018) – Several roads near Revolution Mill will be closed this Saturday top provide a safe route for runners in ‘Shea’s Chase 5k’.
The race begins on the south side of the Revolution Mil complex. The following roads will be close from 10:30 am – noon:
* One lane of northbound Church between 14th and 16th
* Church Street northbound between Cornwallis and 12th
* One lane of southbound Yanceyville between 16th and Revolution Mill
Other streets along the route will experience intermittent closures as the participants progress.
Police employees will be directing traffic, and barricades will be emplaced to protect runners.
Motorists are asked to be extra vigilant where runners are present, and to obey the hand and arms signals of officers directing traffic.
