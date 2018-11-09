News Release: Shea’s Chase’ Road Closures

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

‘Shea’s Chase’ Road Closures

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 9, 2018) – Several roads near Revolution Mill will be closed this Saturday top provide a safe route for runners in ‘Shea’s Chase 5k’.

The race begins on the south side of the Revolution Mil complex. The following roads will be close from 10:30 am – noon:

* One lane of northbound Church between 14th and 16th

* Church Street northbound between Cornwallis and 12th

* One lane of southbound Yanceyville between 16th and Revolution Mill

Other streets along the route will experience intermittent closures as the participants progress.

Police employees will be directing traffic, and barricades will be emplaced to protect runners.

Motorists are asked to be extra vigilant where runners are present, and to obey the hand and arms signals of officers directing traffic.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

