News Release: Sewer Rehabilitation Projects to Close Roads Beginning September 30

Sewer Rehabilitation Projects to Close Roads Beginning September 30

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2019) – Beginning Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 18 the following areas will have occasional lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work. These closures are part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project. The roads impacted will are:

Day Lane Closures from 9 am-4 pm:

* S. Spring south bound between W. Market St. and W. Washington St.

* N. Greene St. south bound between E. Friendly Ave. and Bellemeade St.

* W. Market St. east bound between Tate St. and College Place

* W. Friendly Ave. east bound between Ridgeway Dr and W. Greenway Dr. N.

* Muirs Chapel Rd. north bound between Meade Dr. and Tara Dr.

Night Lane Closures from 7pm-6 am:

* W. Market St. east bound between Tate St. and College Place

* S. Spring south bound between W. Washington St. and W. McGee St.

* S. Edgeworth St. north bound between W. Washington St. and McGee St.

* Josephine Boyd Rd. south bound between Cobb St. and Oakland Ave.

* Muirs Chapel Rd. west bound between Meade Dr. and Tara Dr.

* W. Gate City Blvd. east bound between Tate St. and Fulton St.

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>

