News Release: Sewer Rehabilitation Project Affects Oakcrest Avenue Beginning June 1

Sewer Rehabilitation Project Affects Oakcrest Avenue Beginning June 1

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2020) – Beginning Monday, June 1, and continuing through Friday, June 5, Oakcrest Avenue will have nightly road closures due to sewer rehabilitation work. The areas below will be affected between 7 pm to 7 am each day:

* Oakcrest Avenue between Battleground Avenue and Benjamin Parkway

* The intersection of Oakcrest Avenue and Walters Street.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

