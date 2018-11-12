News Release: Sewer Line Smoke Testing Project Begins November 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Sewer Line Smoke Testing Project Begins November 14

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) – Starting Wednesday, November 14, the City of Greensboro along with contractor Hydrostructures PA will perform sewer line smoke testing in various locations throughout the city. The project is expected to last for six to eight weeks. Review the project schedule and location maps<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=40756>.

During the testing, a non-toxic smoke will be introduced into manholes, eventually flowing into the sewer lines. Any open break in a sewer line will be identified by the presence of smoke.

The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in color, has a slight odor, and creates no fire hazard. Customers are advised to pour a gallon of water into every sink, tub, and floor drain that is not used on a daily basis. This will fill the p-traps and ultimately prevent smoke from entering into their building.

Additional updates on the project will be issued by the City’s Water Resources Department as testing progresses. Motorists traveling through project location sites may experience some minor traffic delays.

Questions? Call the 336-373-2489 (CITY) or visit the Water Resources website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/water>.

