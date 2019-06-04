News Release: Serious Injury Crash Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Serious Injury Crash on I-840 near Horse Pen Creek Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2019) – On 05-31-2019 at 9:23 pm, Greensboro Police responded to I-840 W near Horse Pen Creek Rd in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2006 Infiniti sedan traveling west on Interstate 840 ran off the road to the right and overturned. The operator of the vehicle, Mr. Steven Harrison Jr., 32 years old of Greensboro, was ejected during the crash and sustained serious injuries. Mr. Harrison was transported by EMS to the hospital, where he is currently being treated. .

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

