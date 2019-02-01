News Release: Send GSO ‘Your Love’ for Valentine’s Day

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Send GSO ‘Your Love’ for Valentine’s Day

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2019) – What one thing about Greensboro do you love the most? Tell City staff by February 10 and you could win a $20 gift certificate to the Green Bean.

This contest is part of a multi-phased process called PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso> designed to help create a new Greensboro Comprehensive Plan incorporating your thoughts and ideas.

Your answer to this “To GSO With Love” contest could be a Greensboro attraction, location, amenity, business, opportunity, event, service, program, plan/policy, or philosophy.

Tell the City or show the City what one thing you love about Greensboro from Friday, February 1, to Sunday, February 10, and your name will be entered into a drawing for the gift certificate (one entry per person regardless of the number of submissions).

See “To GSO With Love” posts on these social networks to submit your “love” for Greensboro:

* Instagram – www.instagram.com/cityofgreensboro<www.instagram.com/cityofgreensboro>

* NextDoor – www.nextdoor.com/city/feed<www.nextdoor.com/city/feed>

* Facebook – www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>.

You may also e-mail your “love” to PLANITGSO@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:PLANITGSO@greensboro-nc.gov>.

By sending GSO your “love,” you agree to the “To GSO With Love” Official Rules<www.greensboro-nc.gov/officialrules>.

One randomly drawn name will be selected at 9:30 am Tuesday, February 12. The winner’s name and “love” entry will be announced at noon that day on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.

Read more about PLANIT GSO and the new Comprehensive Plan’s proposed vision statement and goals on this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso>.

