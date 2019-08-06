News Release: Sellers Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Sellers Avenue Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 6, 2019) – At approximately 7:45 am today, Police responded to the 4000 Block of Sellers Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival police located a female victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

