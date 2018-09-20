News Release: Second Arrest Made in Sumner Ridge Lane Homicide

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
Second Arrest Made in Sumner Ridge Lane Homicide
GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 20, 2018) – A second arrest has been made in the homicide of Michael Ingram that occurred on June 25, 2018 at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane. Jordan Matthew Bryant, B/M 27, was arrested at 3300 Harte Place at approximately 7:15 am by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Bryant has been charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and is confined at the Guilford County Jail without bond.
On August 29, Greensboro police arrested Bobby Lee Jones Jr. of Burlington at 523 James Street in Burlington, without incident. Jones is also a suspect in the June 25, homicide of Michael Ingram. Jones is charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
At approximately 7:28 p.m. on June 25, police responded to a shots fired call at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane. Upon arrival police located one male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as Michael Jaytuan Ingram, B/M, 28, of Greensboro.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.
