News Release: Second Arrest Made in 2020 Homicide

UPDATE: (May 12, 2021): On 5/11/2021 Greensboro Police Detectives arrested and charged Chantel Sonja Camack, 25 years old of Greensboro, with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. Camack is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $300,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (May 22): On 5/22/2020, Greensboro Police Detectives arrested Rodney Damian Artison, 27 years old, of Greensboro and charged him with 1st Degree Murder. Artison is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail.

UPDATE (May 20): The Victim in this homicide has been identified as Frederick Elijah Green, 28 years old, from Greensboro. Officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and attempted life saving efforts, however, Mr. Green succumbed to his wounds.

UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. At approximately 1:26 pm Greensboro Police responded to a parking lot in the 4400 Block of W. Wendover Avenue on an unknown problem person down call. Upon arrival police located one male victim. Life saving measures were attempted before the victim was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information at this time.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2020) Police are currently on scene in the 4400-block of West Wendover Avenue conducting an investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

