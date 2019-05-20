News Release: Safety Town Registration Open

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Registration Open for Preschoolers to Learn Safety in Miniature City Named “Safety Town”

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2019) – Registration for “Safety Town” has been opened for Preschoolers. Parents can go to the “Safety Town” website and sign their child up to participate. By the middle of August, more than 500 five and six-year-old children will have been taught valuable safety skills in a miniature mock city called “Safety Town”.

“Safety Town” is more than just a community of scaled-down building and roadways. It’s an outdoor classroom for teaching children lessons about strangers, poison and drugs, as well as pedestrian, bicycle, traffic, bus, fire, water, and gun safety.

The program is a partnership between the Greensboro Police Department and the National Kiwanis Club that has endured approximately 40 years. Two hours per day for two weeks, GPD School Resource Officers involve the children in learning valuable safety skills. Six sessions are held each summer. Each session can accommodate 115 children. All the afternoon sessions have space available.

The SROs, who normally work with middle and high school students, enjoy the opportunity to teach younger children. The Officers are glad for the opportunity to teach them very important safety skills that they will use the rest of their lives.

Sessions 2 is in session June 17 – 28 from 1 pm – 3 pm. Session 4 is in session July 22 – August 2 from 1 pm – 3 pm. Session 6 is August 5 – August 16 from 1 pm – 3 pm. Graduations for all sessions are held at the Lewis Recreation Center 3110 Forest Lawn Drive on the last day of the session.

Space is still available in all of the afternoon sessions, for information or to register go to www.safetytowngreensboro.com/register

