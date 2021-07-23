News Release: Safety Plan Town Hall at Barber Park on July 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Safety Plan Town Hall at Barber Park on July 26

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2021) – A town hall meeting to get additional input on the creation and implementation of a City Safety Plan, focused on nightlife safety issues will take place from 3-5 pm, Monday, July 26 at the Barber Park Event Center, 502 Barber Park Dr. A working proposal will be presented for the next phase of the safety plan.

