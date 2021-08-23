News Release: Safe Routes 2 School Program Now Accepting New Members

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Safe Routes 2 School Program Now Accepting New Members

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – Greensboro Public and private schools are invited to join the Greensboro Department of Transportation’s new Safe Routes 2 School (SR2S) program to support education and events that promote walking and biking to school. Membership is free for elementary and middle schools.

Schools can join at any time throughout the year to receive complimentary program materials and request free educational resources, safety gear, and event support. Schools interested in partnering with GDOT to host a Walk to School event in October should submit their requests at least 30 days before the event date.

“Walking or biking to school provides so many benefits. Children arrive at school more alert and ready to learn. Families have the opportunity to the get their daily physical exercise and connect with each other and the community. Fewer vehicles in the pickup lane saves money and time, cuts down on roadway congestion, and reduces harmful emissions,” said GDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Planner Chandler Hagen. “We’re looking forward to working with local schools to help spread this message.”

Greensboro SR2S is funded through an award from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Program. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SR2S<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SR2S>.

