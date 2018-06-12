News Release: S. Tate Street Road Closure Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

S. Tate Street Road Closure Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2018) – S. Tate Street between Oakland Avenue and Spring Garden Street is now closed to traffic until 4 pm due to waterline rehabilitation work. The job will continue from 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-14, weather permitting. Temporary water service is available for all customers affected. Motorists are urged to avoid the work zone.

