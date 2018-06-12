News Release: S. Tate Street Road Closure Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
S. Tate Street Road Closure Underway
GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2018) – S. Tate Street between Oakland Avenue and Spring Garden Street is now closed to traffic until 4 pm due to waterline rehabilitation work. The job will continue from 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-14, weather permitting. Temporary water service is available for all customers affected. Motorists are urged to avoid the work zone.
Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator
Department of Water Resources
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
