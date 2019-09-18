News Release: S. Josephine Boyd Street Lane Closure September 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3124

S. Josephine Boyd Street Lane Closure September 19

GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2019) – Beginning on September 19, one south bound lane of S. Josephine Boyd Street will be closed from Walker Avenue to Morton Street from 8 am until 5 pm due to manhole repair work. This work is subject to change due to inclement weather or last minute schedule changes. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.