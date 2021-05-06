News Release: S. Elm-Eugene Street Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Work Begin May 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chad Kernodle
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4378
S. Elm-Eugene Street Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Work Begin May 6
GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2021) – Beginning 10 pm Thursday, May 6, one southbound lane and one northbound turning lane in the 2800 block of S. Elm-Eugene Street will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays due to an emergency sewer line repair. The job is expected to be completed by 8 am Friday, May 7.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
NC Environmental Educator
Public Education Coordinator
Water Resources Department
City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
O: 336-373-4601
C: 336-937-2565
2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406
