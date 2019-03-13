News Release: S. Elm-Eugene Homicide Update

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

S. Elm-Eugene Homicide Investigation Update

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 13, 2019) – Greensboro Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder of Carolyn Tiger that occurred on Sunday March 3, at approximately 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of S. Elm-Eugene St. and Patton Ave. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from cameras in the area.

The vehicle has been described as a newer model light blue Hyundai type vehicle. Based on the surveillance footage and other information gathered during the investigation it is believed the vehicle is missing the factory hubcaps/wheel covers on both front tires. The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area east on Patton Avenue shortly after the shooting took place.

This is an open and active investigation and we are continuing to interview witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

