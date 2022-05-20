News Release: Rodney Roberts Promoted to City’s Chief Information Officer

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Rodney Roberts Promoted to City’s Chief Information Officer

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2022) – The City of Greensboro has promoted Rodney Roberts to Chief Information Officer for the Information Technology Department effective June 16. Roberts, who has served as interim director since December 2021, replaces Jane Nickles who retired.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our advancements in making technology available to our employees and all residents,” said Roberts. “It’s an honor to work with such a talented IT staff whose innovative spirit is displayed in their commitment to help keep Greensboro in the top 10 smart cities.”

Roberts began with the City in 1998 as a Senior Network Engineer. In 2011, he was promoted to Network Supervisor before being named Network Service Manager in 2013 where he was responsible for overseeing a multi-million budget, managing vendors, procurements, professional services contracts and maintenance agreements. From 2017 to 2021, Roberts served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer, where he led the organizations efforts to move to remote work during the pandemic.

“Rodney’s experience with the City and his knowledge of our operations made him the perfect candidate, and best person, to lead the Information Technology Department,” said Assistant City Manager Larry Davis. “He has proven to be an effective collaborative leader that will not just benefit the City of Greensboro, but also our community partners and residents.”

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>