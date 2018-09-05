News Release: Robbery Suspects Arrested

Robbery Suspects Arrested

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 5, 2018) – Through the positive relationship between Crime Stoppers and the community, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was able to arrest James William Cowan II, B/M 24, of Greensboro and Christopher Gene Watkins, B/M 25, of Greensboro for a robbery of person that occurred on 08/29/2018.

Both subjects were arrested without incident and have been charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Both men are being held on $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

