News Release: Roads Closures for Growler Gallop Race

Roads Closures for Growler Gallop Race
GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 24, 2018) – Several roads will be closed for the Growler Gallop 5k and 10k Race on Sunday Aug. 26.
From 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, traffic is prohibited on:
* State Street between Church Street and Golden Gate Drive – 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm
* Other streets along the route will experience intermittent closures as the race proceeds.
Motorists are asked to drive cautiously in the presence of runners; and, reminded to abide by officers’ hand and arm signals while they are directing traffic.
