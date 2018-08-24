News Release: Roads Closures for Growler Gallop Race

Roads Closures for Growler Gallop Race

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 24, 2018) – Several roads will be closed for the Growler Gallop 5k and 10k Race on Sunday Aug. 26.

From 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, traffic is prohibited on:

* State Street between Church Street and Golden Gate Drive – 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm

* Other streets along the route will experience intermittent closures as the race proceeds.

Motorists are asked to drive cautiously in the presence of runners; and, reminded to abide by officers’ hand and arm signals while they are directing traffic.

