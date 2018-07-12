News Release: Road Closures in College Hill Neighborhood due to Waterline Rehabilitation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brian Boyd

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6237

Road Closures in College Hill Neighborhood due to Waterline Rehabilitation

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2018) – Due to waterline rehabilitation, various road closures in the College Hill neighborhood are scheduled to take place until August 10.

* Spring Garden Street will be closed between S. Tate Street and S. Mendenhall Street beginning July 16- July 19 and July 23- July 26 from 9am to 4pm daily. Detours will be in place.

* Progressive lane closures of Walker Avenue will occur beginning on July 16- August 10

o Walker Avenue will be closed between S. Tate Street and S. Mendenhall Street July 16- July 25

o Walker Avenue will be closed between S. Mendenhall Street and Fulton Street July 26- August 10

Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Temporary water service will be available for all customers affected. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.