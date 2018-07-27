News Release: Road Closures in College Hill Neighborhood due to Waterline Rehabilitation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Updated

Road Closures in College Hill Neighborhood due to Waterline Rehabilitation

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2018) – Due to waterline rehabilitation, the following road closures in the College Hill neighborhood are scheduled to take place until August 3, 2018. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Temporary water service will be available for all customers affected. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

* Spring Garden Street will be closed between S. Tate Street and S. Mendenhall Street beginning July 30- August 3 from 9am to 4pm daily. Detours will be in place.

* Joyner Street between Spring Garden Street and Oakland Avenue will be closed for through traffic from July 30 to August 3 all day.

