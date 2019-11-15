News Release Road Closures for Zero Prostate 5K

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
Portions of Benjamin Parkway Affected by Race This Saturday
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 15, 2019) – The ‘Zero Prostate 5k’ run on Sat., Nov. 16, will affect traffic on Benjamin Parkway and Elam Avenue. One lane of Benjamin Pkwy from Elam Avenue to Garland Drive will be designated for run participants from 7 am – 11 am.
Additionally, Elam Avenue from Benjamin Parkway to Salk Place will be closed to thru traffic from 7 am – 10 am. Police employees will be directing traffic, and traffic barriers will be placed to indicate lane closures.
