News Release: Road Closures for “Women’s Only” 5k Walk and Run

Road Closures for “Women’s Only” 5k Walk and Run

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 4, 2019) – Motorist can expect some road closures and temporary traffic diversions beginning at 7:30 am on Saturday, Oct. 5, on a 5 kilometer route around Women’s Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital for the “Women’s Only” walk and run.

Motorists can expect the following full road closures:

· Lendew St. (Enterprise St. to Green Valley Rd. intersection): 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

· Green Valley Rd. (801 Green Valley Rd. to Benjamin Parkway): 8:30 – 12:00 p.m.

· Benjamin Parkway (Josephine Boyd St. to Fairway Dr.): 9:15 – 11: 00 a.m.

· Remaining course route: 9:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

In addition, beginning at 8:45 am, all motorists will be directed to turn left (towards Benjamin Parkway) at the Proximity traffic signal at Green Valley Road. Officers from the Greensboro Police Department will direct traffic in order to provide a safe route for the participants.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed and be extra vigilant for runners and walkers along the route. All roads should be open no later than noon.

