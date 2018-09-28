News Release: Road Closures for Will Caviness Memorial 5k

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Road Closures for Will Caviness Memorial 5k

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2018) – Beginning at 3 pm Saturday, September 29, several streets will be closed for the Will Caviness Memorial 5k. Roads are expected to be closed until approximately 7 pm when the event concludes.

* McGee Street between traffic circle and Elm Street closed from 3 – 11p.m.

* MLK eastbound from Elm to Arlington St from 5:15 – 7p.m.

* Arlington St from MLK to Gate City Blvd from 5:15 – 7p.m.

* Southbound Murrow Blvd from Gate City Blvd to Fisher Ave from 5:15 – 7p.m.

* E Market from Church to Murrow Blvd from 5:15 – 7p.m.

* Surrounding streets along the route may experience temporary delays from 5:15 – 7p.m.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures of cross streets along the route during this time. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded that the police officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

