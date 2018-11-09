News Release: Road Closures for Veterans’ Day Parade

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Road Closures for Veterans’ Day Parade
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 9, 2018) – On Saturday Nov. 10, the route for the Veterans’ Day Parade and some ancillary streets will be closed to protect participants and spectators.
The following streets will be closed:
• Elm Street between Market and Smith – 12:45 pm – 2:30 pm
• Greene Street between Market and Smith – 12:45 pm – 2:30 pm
• Lindsay Street between Greene and Elm – 12:45 pm – 2:20 pm
• Lindsay Street between Church and Murrow – 11:00 am – 2:30 pm
• Davie Street between Market and Lindsay –11:00 am- 2:30 pm
• Friendly Avenue between Church and Greene – 11:00 am – 2:30 pm
• Lindsay Street between Elm and Church – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
• Summit Avenue between Church and Lindsay – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Police employees will be directing traffic, and barricades will be emplaced to indicate control traffic flow.
# # # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.