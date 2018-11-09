News Release: Road Closures for Veterans’ Day Parade

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Road Closures for Veterans’ Day Parade

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 9, 2018) – On Saturday Nov. 10, the route for the Veterans’ Day Parade and some ancillary streets will be closed to protect participants and spectators.

The following streets will be closed:

• Elm Street between Market and Smith – 12:45 pm – 2:30 pm

• Greene Street between Market and Smith – 12:45 pm – 2:30 pm

• Lindsay Street between Greene and Elm – 12:45 pm – 2:20 pm

• Lindsay Street between Church and Murrow – 11:00 am – 2:30 pm

• Davie Street between Market and Lindsay –11:00 am- 2:30 pm

• Friendly Avenue between Church and Greene – 11:00 am – 2:30 pm

• Lindsay Street between Elm and Church – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

• Summit Avenue between Church and Lindsay – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Police employees will be directing traffic, and barricades will be emplaced to indicate control traffic flow.

