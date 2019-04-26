News Release: Road Closures for the Walk for Recovery

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Road Closures for the Walk for Recovery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2019) – Beginning at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday April 28, several roads will be closed to vehicular traffic for the Walk for Recovery.

Greensboro police will be posted at key intersections to provide for an orderly flow of traffic, and protect the safety, health, and well-being of event participants.

The Following Streets Will Be Closed:

Street Closures:

* N. Elm between Bellemeade Street and Friendly Avenue (1:45 pm – 2:45 pm)

* Temporary closures of streets along the route as participants proceed (1:45 pm -2:45 pm)

