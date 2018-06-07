News Release: Road Closures for the Lake Brandt Triathlon

Road Closures for the Lake Brandt Triathlon

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2018) – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday June 9, several roads will be closed to vehicular traffic for the Lake Brandt Triathlon.

Greensboro police will be posted at key intersections to provide for an orderly flow of traffic, and protect the safety, and well-being of event participants.

Motorists should expect delays in around the Lake Brandt area during this event. Residents in the affected areas will have access. The following streets will be closed:

* Lake Brandt Road between Plainfield Road and Air Harbor Road 07 am – 09:30 am

* Trosper Road – partial closure 7 am – 9:30 am

* Plainfield Road – partial closure 7 am – 9:30 am

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

