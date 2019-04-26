News Release: Road Closures for the Human Race 5K Walk and Run

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-202-6413

Road Closures for the Human Race 5k Walk and Run

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2018) – Portions of lanes on Coliseum Blvd. will be closed April 27, from 9:30 am to approximately noon for the Human Race 5K Walk and Run.

One southbound lane of Coliseum Blvd. between Trogdon St. and Old Chapman St. will be closed to vehicular traffic so that participants will have a safe route. Greensboro police will be posted at key intersections to provide for an orderly flow of traffic, and protect the safety, health, and well-being of event participants.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures of cross streets along the route during this time. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded that the police officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.