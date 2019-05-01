News Release: Road Closures for the Bengal Dash 5k Walk/Run

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Road Closures for the Bengal Dash 5k Walk/Run

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2019) – Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday May 4, several roads will be closed to vehicular traffic for the Bengal Dash 5k Walk/Run.

Greensboro police will be posted at key intersections to provide for an orderly flow of traffic, and protect the safety, health, and well-being of event participants.

Motorists should expect delays in around the Lake Brandt area during this event.

The Following Streets Will Be Closed:

* Lake Brandt Road southbound and northbound between Lawndale and Regents Park

8:30 am – 10:30 am – resident traffic only.

