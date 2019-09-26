News Release: Road Closures for Miles fro Mathew 5k & 10k Race

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Road Closures for Miles for Mathew 5k &10k Race

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2019) – Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, September 28, several streets will be closed for the Miles for Mathew 5k & 10K. Roads are expected to be closed until approximately 11 a.m. when the event concludes.

Camden Road between S. Elam Avenue and Northridge Street will be closed 8 am -11 a.m. Walker Avenue between Elam Avenue and Ashland Drive will be closed, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., to everyone except residents. Other streets along the route will be closed temporarily to provide a safe route for participants from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures of cross streets along the route during this time. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded that the police officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

