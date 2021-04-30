News Release: Road Closures for May the Course Be With You 5K

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Road Closures for May the Course Be With You 5K

GREENSBORO, NC (April 30, 2018) – Starting at 8 am on Saturday May 1, several roads will be closed to vehicle traffic for the May the Course Be With You 5K. Greensboro police will be posted at key intersections to provide for an orderly flow of traffic, and protect the safety, health, and well-being of event participants.

All streets along the route are expected to reopen by approximately 9:30 am. Motorist in the area should exercise caution and patience.

The following closures will be put in place:

* One southbound lane of Lawndale Drive between Pisgah Church Road and Wanda Drive

* One eastbound lane of Pisgah Church Road between Isaacs Place and Martha’s Place.

* One westbound lane of W. Cone Boulevard between Branchwood Drive and Patriot Court.

* Martinsville Road between Isaacs Place and Pisgah Church Road

* Other streets along the route will receive intermittent closures as the runners progress along the course

