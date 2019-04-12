News Release: Road Closures for March for Babies Event

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Roads around Downtown Affected by ‘March for Babies’ Event

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2019) – Roads around Downtown will be affected by the March of Dimes “March for Babies” on Saturday, April 13.

Thru traffic will be prohibited on the following roads:

* Elm St from Lindsay St to McGee St (9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

* Greene St from Lindsay St to McGee St (9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

* Market St, Friendly, & Washington St will be close at the beginning of the walk and will reopen as walkers pass.

Other streets along the route will experience intermittent traffic restrictions as participants pass through the area. Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over other traffic control devices.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.